Jackson State student from Milwaukee reported missing in Mississippi

By Winnie Dortch
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're learning new details about a missing Milwaukee woman. Twenty-one-year-old Kamilah Fipps was last seen Tuesday, April 19 on the campus of Jackson State University in Mississippi. "That is my baby and she needs to come home, they need to find my baby," said Vicky...

