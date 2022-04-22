ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Escaped fugitive from Ohio pulled over in U-Haul by Monroe County officials

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjAVs_0fHI2vmR00

MONROE COUNTY (WWJ) -- A fugitive who escaped police custody in Ohio and then stole a vehicle in Monroe County was found early Friday morning.

According to officials, Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, had escaped authorities on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. He then fled to Wayne County where he allegedly stole an SUV.

Monroe County officials lost sight of him until they received a call on April 14 about a reported sighting of Eldredge in the area near Sterns and Crabb roads in Bedford Township.

Eldredge was on the loose until approximately 3:38 a.m. Friday when he was pulled over in a U-Haul by a Monroe County deputy, along North Dixie Highway near I-75 in Frenchtown Township.

The escaped fugitive was the only person inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. He is currently lodged at the Monroe County jail, pending extradition to Ohio on escape charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate Eldredge for his involvement in crimes committed in the county.

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Bedford Township, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, MI
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#County Jail#U Haul#Christopher Michael#Extradition
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy