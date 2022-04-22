Escaped fugitive from Ohio pulled over in U-Haul by Monroe County officials

MONROE COUNTY (WWJ) -- A fugitive who escaped police custody in Ohio and then stole a vehicle in Monroe County was found early Friday morning.

According to officials, Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, had escaped authorities on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. He then fled to Wayne County where he allegedly stole an SUV.

Monroe County officials lost sight of him until they received a call on April 14 about a reported sighting of Eldredge in the area near Sterns and Crabb roads in Bedford Township.

Eldredge was on the loose until approximately 3:38 a.m. Friday when he was pulled over in a U-Haul by a Monroe County deputy, along North Dixie Highway near I-75 in Frenchtown Township.

The escaped fugitive was the only person inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. He is currently lodged at the Monroe County jail, pending extradition to Ohio on escape charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate Eldredge for his involvement in crimes committed in the county.