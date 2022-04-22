Ireland Baldwin DRAGS Amber Heard Amid $50 Million Defamation Trial — See What She Said!

Ireland Baldwin is weighing in with her opinion on Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial — and she doesn't have a single nice word to say about Amber Heard.

Baldwin, 26, took to her Instagram to drag the Aquaman actress, calling her "manipulative" and a "terrible person."

In a since expired Instagram Story, the model shared a screenshot of a tweet that pictured Depp in court with her own text pasted over the image.

"The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this," her text read. "They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it's cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f***ity blah."

"Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being Amber Heard is a terrible person," she continued. "I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he's in like 5 Pirates movies."

As OK! previously reported, the Edward Scissorhands alum sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2019 in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse. Although she did not name Depp in the article, the actor believes it was implied, and that as a result, it ruined his reputation causing him to lose several high profile acting gigs. Heard then countersued her ex-husband for $100 million.

Over the past week of the ongoing trial, bombshell after bombshell has been dropped, uncovering shocking details of the former couple's volatile relationship. Throughout the legal proceedings, Depp has repeatedly denied he was ever physically abusive to his ex, and in a newly released audio recording, it was revealed the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane actress admitted to hitting him during an argument.

"I did not f**king deck you. I f**king was hitting you," she could be heard saying in the recording. "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was. But you're fine. I did not hurt you. I did not punch you. I was hitting you."

"I'm not sitting here b*tching about it, am I? "You are," she continued. "That's the difference between me and you. You're a f**king baby. You are such a baby. Grow the f**k up, Johnny."