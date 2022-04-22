ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

One dead and another injured in three car crash

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

One person is dead and another is injured following a multi-car crash in Greenville County. The collision happened around 7:50 Friday morning on Sulphur Springs Road near Hunts Bridge Road, about 2 miles west of Greenville.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the 17 year old driver of a Nissan SUV hit a Honda CRV head on and the driver of a Honda Accord then swerved to miss the collision and hit a drainage pipe. The driver of the Accord was not injured in the crash, the teenage driver was injured and was taken to an area hospital, the driver of the CRV was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol's MAIT Team.

Greenville, SC
