ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

'Wanted to make people feel good': Reitz coach remembers teen killed in accidental shooting

By Ray Couture, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDbg4_0fHHuvSn00

More details have emerged in the investigation into an Evansville teen's death from what police are saying was an "accidental, self-afflicted" gunshot.

Kaden Vera, a 14-year-old freshman at Reitz High School, passed away Tuesday night at his family's home on Evansville's West Side. EPD spokeswoman Anna Gray said Vera got the gun he allegedly unintentionally shot himself with from a juvenile friend who brought it over to his house.

How that juvenile got the gun is still unknown, Gray said, and the case is still under investigation by city police detectives. Gray also confirmed that Vera was by himself when the shooting occurred.

The new information comes at the end of a challenging week for Reitz students mourning the loss of a classmate.

Vera wasn't necessarily thought of as a "class clown" by the players and coaches of the Reitz freshman football team, for which he played wide receiver and defensive back last season. He was more of a "jokester," they said.

He was always trying to get his teammates — and coaches — to laugh and smile. His freshman team head coach, Matt Lehman, saw a bit of himself in Vera.

"I know when I was a kid, my sole purpose was to make other kids laugh," Lehman said. "And sometimes I'd have to get on him a bit in practice, but then I'd pull him to the side after and tell him how I used to do the same stuff he did. He was just so fun to be around."

On occasion, Vera would pull a prank that benefitted the coaches more than the players. Lehman told the story of how, the summer before the season started, a few of the freshman players weren't using locks on their lockers, a team policy.

"I got on them a couple times, but it was still happening," Lehman said. "It was just one of those things where you have to choose your battles."

Then one day before a workout, three of the players came to Lehman and told him they'd forgotten their lock codes. After he gave them the codes, the locks still wouldn't budge.

Lehman checked the serial number on each lock and realized they'd been switched around. Then he saw Vera from across the locker room, smiling before ducking into the bathroom.

In addition to being a natural prankster, Vera also had a sharp mind for football. Lehman recalled spending a lot of time with him talking X's and O's while Vera waited for his older brother Roland, a sophomore wideout on the varsity team, to finish practice.

Vera pestered Lehman again and again about taking a look at a play he designed. Lots of players have ideas for plays, Lehman said, but he normally doesn't give them the time of day because the team needs to run the varsity offense.

But Vera wouldn't leave him alone about it, so finally he took a look at the play. And Lehman ... surprisingly liked it.

Local news:Watching IHSAA sports on the internet via live stream? Be careful when you click that link

Dubbed "The Very Special Play," it would become a fixture at the ends of practices — a reward for the players for working hard. Lehman plans to use it in the team's opening game next season, as both a tribute to Vera and because it fits the team's offense.

Not only a burgeoning football mind, Vera impressed team coaches with his crisp route running and good hands. Though shorter and skinner than a lot of his teammates, Lehman said he never backed down from anybody on the field.

Football wasn't even his best sport. In February, Vera made the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championship, a feat Lehman was quite proud of.

"I was so excited for him because he finally found his niche in the diving world," Lehman said. "I know he was really excited to continue down that path."

Lehman saw Vera for the final time last week. Right before workouts, Lehman said Vera popped up behind him, put his arm around his shoulder and said, "Hey, Coach." Vera was a lot taller since the last time his coach had seen him.

Lehman said he told the freshman how proud of him he was for catching on in diving. You always remember the last conversation you have with someone you've lost, he said, and at least his last conversation with Vera couldn't have been better.

"The kid had so much potential to do amazing things," Lehman said. "It's really gut-wrenching to think about."

Lehman said he hasn't completely processed Vera's death; he woke up twice Wednesday night and both times thought it was all just a nightmare. On Thursday afternoon he and the rest of the freshman and varsity coaching staffs were scheduled to meet with the players for the first time since finding out. Lehman said he wanted to tell them to remember Vera's "happy-go-lucky" spirit.

"The last thing he'd want for us is to be bummed out," Lehman said. "Kaden was the guy that was just always trying to make people feel good and be happy."

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

3-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Dies Years After His Father Used Him As A Human Shield

A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Architect who ‘died’ for five minutes in horror house fire reveals where he ‘went’ when his heart stopped

A holiday home boss and father-of-five who ‘died’ for five minutes when his heart stopped beating after a terrifying house fire sent him into cardiac arrest has become friends with the firefighter who brought him back to life.Retired architect Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife, Jo, 53, who run the business based at their home in Upper Tysoe, Wawickshire, together, had sat down to dinner in January 14 with her 80-year-old parents when smoke poured through the ceiling light fittings and the fire alarms sounded.Ushering everyone out, Steve – father to Jessica, 36, George 34, Ben, 22, Will, 12, and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Reitz High School#Epd
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Chicago

A 15-year-old boy died by suicide after relentless cyberbullying, and his parents say the Latin School could have done more to stop it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy named Nate Bronstein was enrolled at one of the most prestigious private schools in Chicago and had a promising future — that is, until his parents say he became a victim of relentless cyberbullying by his classmates. Nate took his own life.  And in an exclusive interview with CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey, his parents allege that the Latin School of Chicago could have done more to stop it.  Rose and Robert Bronstein never fathomed that they'd be speaking about their son,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Driver Strikes Woman On Sidewalk Before Crashing Into Front Porch Of West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle before the driver crashed into a front porch of a rowhome in Philadelphia. Video shows a smashed front end of a white sedan at 38th and Parrish Streets in Mantua just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a parked Ford Ranger and a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a front porch and coming to a stop. The driver remained on the scene and has no signs of injuries. The woman struck was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. License and Inspections on the scene examining the porch and collapsed roof of the home the car crashed into. No one inside the home was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Queens Post

Man Shot Dead During Dispute at Jamaica Subway Station Monday: NYPD

A 24-year-old man was shot dead at a subway station in Jamaica Monday afternoon after getting into a dispute with the alleged perpetrator. Marcus Bethea, of Brooklyn, was fatally shot at around 4:30 p.m. near a token booth inside the Archer Avenue/Parsons Boulevard subway station after he got into an argument with the suspect.
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

1K+
Followers
873
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy