'Wanted to make people feel good': Reitz coach remembers teen killed in accidental shooting

More details have emerged in the investigation into an Evansville teen's death from what police are saying was an "accidental, self-afflicted" gunshot.

Kaden Vera, a 14-year-old freshman at Reitz High School, passed away Tuesday night at his family's home on Evansville's West Side. EPD spokeswoman Anna Gray said Vera got the gun he allegedly unintentionally shot himself with from a juvenile friend who brought it over to his house.

How that juvenile got the gun is still unknown, Gray said, and the case is still under investigation by city police detectives. Gray also confirmed that Vera was by himself when the shooting occurred.

The new information comes at the end of a challenging week for Reitz students mourning the loss of a classmate.

Vera wasn't necessarily thought of as a "class clown" by the players and coaches of the Reitz freshman football team, for which he played wide receiver and defensive back last season. He was more of a "jokester," they said.

He was always trying to get his teammates — and coaches — to laugh and smile. His freshman team head coach, Matt Lehman, saw a bit of himself in Vera.

"I know when I was a kid, my sole purpose was to make other kids laugh," Lehman said. "And sometimes I'd have to get on him a bit in practice, but then I'd pull him to the side after and tell him how I used to do the same stuff he did. He was just so fun to be around."

On occasion, Vera would pull a prank that benefitted the coaches more than the players. Lehman told the story of how, the summer before the season started, a few of the freshman players weren't using locks on their lockers, a team policy.

"I got on them a couple times, but it was still happening," Lehman said. "It was just one of those things where you have to choose your battles."

Then one day before a workout, three of the players came to Lehman and told him they'd forgotten their lock codes. After he gave them the codes, the locks still wouldn't budge.

Lehman checked the serial number on each lock and realized they'd been switched around. Then he saw Vera from across the locker room, smiling before ducking into the bathroom.

In addition to being a natural prankster, Vera also had a sharp mind for football. Lehman recalled spending a lot of time with him talking X's and O's while Vera waited for his older brother Roland, a sophomore wideout on the varsity team, to finish practice.

Vera pestered Lehman again and again about taking a look at a play he designed. Lots of players have ideas for plays, Lehman said, but he normally doesn't give them the time of day because the team needs to run the varsity offense.

But Vera wouldn't leave him alone about it, so finally he took a look at the play. And Lehman ... surprisingly liked it.

Dubbed "The Very Special Play," it would become a fixture at the ends of practices — a reward for the players for working hard. Lehman plans to use it in the team's opening game next season, as both a tribute to Vera and because it fits the team's offense.

Not only a burgeoning football mind, Vera impressed team coaches with his crisp route running and good hands. Though shorter and skinner than a lot of his teammates, Lehman said he never backed down from anybody on the field.

Football wasn't even his best sport. In February, Vera made the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championship, a feat Lehman was quite proud of.

"I was so excited for him because he finally found his niche in the diving world," Lehman said. "I know he was really excited to continue down that path."

Lehman saw Vera for the final time last week. Right before workouts, Lehman said Vera popped up behind him, put his arm around his shoulder and said, "Hey, Coach." Vera was a lot taller since the last time his coach had seen him.

Lehman said he told the freshman how proud of him he was for catching on in diving. You always remember the last conversation you have with someone you've lost, he said, and at least his last conversation with Vera couldn't have been better.

"The kid had so much potential to do amazing things," Lehman said. "It's really gut-wrenching to think about."

Lehman said he hasn't completely processed Vera's death; he woke up twice Wednesday night and both times thought it was all just a nightmare. On Thursday afternoon he and the rest of the freshman and varsity coaching staffs were scheduled to meet with the players for the first time since finding out. Lehman said he wanted to tell them to remember Vera's "happy-go-lucky" spirit.

"The last thing he'd want for us is to be bummed out," Lehman said. "Kaden was the guy that was just always trying to make people feel good and be happy."

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94.