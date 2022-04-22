Deli on the Square owner takes the wheel with new Midtown location

There’s good news for those who have missed the former Deli on the Square, which closed in September 2020.

Owner Jolynn Greer has reopened it as a food truck, now called Deli Midtown, located outside 1906 Madison Ave. in Midtown.

Since opening last week, Greer said the response has been “amazing.”

Jolynn Greer took a picture with James Alexander of the Bar-Kays when he came by the deli earlier this week. (Courtesy Jolynn Greer)

“We have a very loyal customer base, and I know most by name,” she said. “It’s great to see the community rally around and support us.”

Originally, Greer planned to use the building at 1906 Madison for Deli Midtown, but it needs extensive renovations to function as a restaurant, so the idea of the food truck took shape instead.

The menu at Deli Midtown is very similar to that of Deli on the Square. It includes breakfast tacos, salads, sandwiches, soups and Deli on the Square’s famous array of specialty grilled cheese sandwiches.

Deli Midtown also features daily specials such as chicken salad, and Greer’s shrimp salad will be available on Fridays, beginning April 22.

“The only things we don’t have are burgers and hot dogs, because we’re limited on space,” Greer said.

But they are adding new items to the menu as they can: “We take customers’ requests and try to make them happen,” she said.

Though the trailer currently says Deli Midtown, owner Jolynn Greer said she may rewrap it to say Deli on the Square. (Courtesy Jolynn Greer)

For more than 22 years, Greer operated out of 2098 LaSalle Place in front of the Malco Theatres’ Studio on the Square. However, her lease was not renewed after the building was sold on Sept. 15, 2020; public records show Overton Square LLC paid $437,500 for the property.

Greer, whose family owns Bogie’s Deli in East Memphis, said she often referred to Deli on the Square as Deli Midtown to distinguish it from the East Memphis deli.

“I used to answer the phone and say, ‘Deli Midtown,’ so customers wouldn’t confuse it with the Bogie’s locations,” she said, adding that she may rewrap the truck eventually as Deli on the Square.

The deli’s social media platforms remain as Deli on the Square.

Deli Midtown is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and has patio seating available. Greer encourages customers to call ahead to avoid potentially long wait times.

“We ask that customers be patient,” she said. “We’re working with limited space and will eventually get more help, but there’s only room for so many people in the trailer.”