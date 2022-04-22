ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

3 ways to make your oral care routine more sustainable

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxtCe_0fHHuZEv00

(BPT) - More people are looking for ways to reduce the environmental impact of everyday habits and actions, and some companies are helping them do just that. Did you know sustainability actions can include your oral care habits and the oral care products you use daily, like your toothbrush and toothpaste tubes?

Crest and Oral-B have been working on developing sustainable solutions from improving their product designs to responsible manufacturing using 100% purchased renewable electricity. In order to help less plastic material waste go to landfills and find innovative solutions, the Crest and Oral-B Recycle On Us program recycles your oral care waste that cannot be processed through traditional recycling. The best part: It’s free and easy! It’s just one small action you can take for positive impact.

Want to further reduce the environmental impact of some of your daily habits? Here are three concrete actions, including the Recycle On Us program, to help make a difference when it comes to your oral care routine:

1. Turn off your tap

Did you know that turning off the tap while you're brushing your teeth can save up to 8 gallons of water a day? In between wetting your toothbrush and rinsing your teeth after you're finished brushing, make sure to turn off the water rather than letting it run down the drain. Even better, consume less energy by opting for cold water.

2. Recycle your used oral care products

Did you know it’s possible to recycle things like old toothbrushes and dental floss containers? First, check the packaging to see if it can be recycled curbside. If not, Crest and Oral-B’s Recycle On Us recycling program helps consumers recycle many of their oral care products that cannot be processed through traditional recycling, including:

  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothbrush heads
  • Toothpaste tubes
  • Mouthwash containers
  • Dental floss containers
  • Floss picks

It’s easy. Here are the 3 easy steps to participate in Recycle On Us:

  • Step 1: Request a free shipping label at OralB.com/Recycling .
  • Step 2: Gather and put your used oral care materials in any size box, seal and attach the shipping label.
  • Step 3: Ship the box from your local shipping center directly to their processing facility for recycling — so your discarded items can be turned into things like park benches, clothes and more.

3. Unplug your electric toothbrush

Most electrical appliances continue to use some electricity as long as they are plugged in, so remember to unplug the base charger when you’re not charging your electric toothbrush to help save energy.

Perhaps you’re already practicing some of these actions — great work! Keep it up and see if you can incorporate all three into your oral care routine. You’ll see it’s easy to help reduce your environmental impact and be more sustainable. The planet thanks you!

Photograph by Kai Casey

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: How to Find Eco-Friendly Bedding, to Help You Sleep a Little More Soundly

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking to add more sustainable, eco-friendly products to your everyday life, you can start by making the rooms in your house a little greener (environmentally speaking we mean). That includes your bedroom. There are eco-conscious bedding options these days for everything from weighted blankets to luxury pillows. The key is finding durable linens and cushions made from sustainable materials like bamboo or recycled down alternatives. Sustainable Bedding Certifications Sustainable bedding will often...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oral Care#Plastic#Electric Toothbrush#Sustainability#Bpt#Crest
Apartment Therapy

8 Myths That Are Holding You Back From Sustainability Success — Including If Glass Is Better Than Plastic

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We only get one planet, and everyone plays an important role in protecting it. Even if you’re committed to caring for Earth, shifting toward a more sustainable lifestyle can feel overwhelming — you might feel like you’re not doing enough to make an impact, or you may not even know where to begin in the first place.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Freshflow is helping grocery retailers fight food waste

It says its first customer has seen a 28% reduction in food waste and a 16% increase in revenue after around eight months using its AI-powered system to automate fresh produce restocking — with average rates across the (handful of) early adopters standing at 30% less food waste and a 16.7% revenue boost.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Recycling
SELF

This Smart Kitchen Composter is the Only One That Got Me to Stick With Composting

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I've always been pretty keen on the idea of saving the planet. In the fifth grade, I dressed up as a tree for Halloween to protest deforestation in my hometown. My trick-or-treating buddy, conversely, was Rapunzel. (You should see the photo.) I carried the values of getting outside, recycling what I can, reducing food waste, and more into adulthood. As climate change continues to escalate, I know that my individual actions make up a minuscule amount of the climate issue, but I still try to make eco-conscious decisions wherever possible.
BROOKLYN, NY
Tree Hugger

How I Fixed My Food Waste Problem

At Treehugger, we often talk about perfection being the enemy of progress. And I confess: I have been imperfect. As a vegetable-obsessed home cook who shuns packaged produce, I developed a bit of a food-waste problem thanks to a new, smaller refrigerator that became chronically chaotic. Cloth produce bags and stainless steel containers concealed the contents within. Perishable delicacies constantly sneaked into hidden recesses to die slow deaths. And since it was hard to know what was in there, sometimes I would buy items I already had on hand.
ENVIRONMENT
cntraveler.com

Your Guide to a More Eco-Friendly Packing List

“Sustainable,” “eco-friendly,” “upcycled”—these words are touted across the retail space as companies strive to tap into today’s sustainably-focused consumers’ interests (and wallets). The 2021 Global Sustainability Study found that 85 percent of people around the world have shifted their purchase behavior to be more sustainable in the past five years. More importantly, nearly one-third of the global population stated they would be willing to pay more for sustainable products or services. However, the overuse of these words has led to extreme greenwashing, leaving consumers overwhelmed and undereducated when it comes to truly knowing how to shop sustainably.
ENVIRONMENT
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
396
Followers
634
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy