3 ways to make your oral care routine more sustainable

(BPT) - More people are looking for ways to reduce the environmental impact of everyday habits and actions, and some companies are helping them do just that. Did you know sustainability actions can include your oral care habits and the oral care products you use daily, like your toothbrush and toothpaste tubes?

Crest and Oral-B have been working on developing sustainable solutions from improving their product designs to responsible manufacturing using 100% purchased renewable electricity. In order to help less plastic material waste go to landfills and find innovative solutions, the Crest and Oral-B Recycle On Us program recycles your oral care waste that cannot be processed through traditional recycling. The best part: It’s free and easy! It’s just one small action you can take for positive impact.

Want to further reduce the environmental impact of some of your daily habits? Here are three concrete actions, including the Recycle On Us program, to help make a difference when it comes to your oral care routine:

1. Turn off your tap

Did you know that turning off the tap while you're brushing your teeth can save up to 8 gallons of water a day? In between wetting your toothbrush and rinsing your teeth after you're finished brushing, make sure to turn off the water rather than letting it run down the drain. Even better, consume less energy by opting for cold water.

2. Recycle your used oral care products

Did you know it’s possible to recycle things like old toothbrushes and dental floss containers? First, check the packaging to see if it can be recycled curbside. If not, Crest and Oral-B’s Recycle On Us recycling program helps consumers recycle many of their oral care products that cannot be processed through traditional recycling, including:

Toothbrushes

Toothbrush heads

Toothpaste tubes

Mouthwash containers

Dental floss containers

Floss picks

It’s easy. Here are the 3 easy steps to participate in Recycle On Us:

Step 1: Request a free shipping label at OralB.com/Recycling .

Step 2: Gather and put your used oral care materials in any size box, seal and attach the shipping label.

Step 3: Ship the box from your local shipping center directly to their processing facility for recycling — so your discarded items can be turned into things like park benches, clothes and more.

3. Unplug your electric toothbrush

Most electrical appliances continue to use some electricity as long as they are plugged in, so remember to unplug the base charger when you’re not charging your electric toothbrush to help save energy.

Perhaps you’re already practicing some of these actions — great work! Keep it up and see if you can incorporate all three into your oral care routine. You’ll see it’s easy to help reduce your environmental impact and be more sustainable. The planet thanks you!

Photograph by Kai Casey