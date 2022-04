There seems to be no end to the creativity that LEGOs can bring, especially when artists like Dante Dentoni gets their hands on them. Using his impeccable skills as an artist and an architect, Dante is able to turn ordinary walls into mini worlds made out of LEGOs. Some can be seen through holes in the bricks while others are hidden away by doors. In any case, each wall contains vastly detailed scenes, including a beautiful forest with a giant tree and a vault filled with money and treasure.

