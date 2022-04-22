ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie Perez reveals Tupac Shakur once helped her make a guy jealous

By Maria Loreto
 3 days ago

Rosie Perez shared a sweet story between herself and Tupac Shakur . The actress and dancer attended “Watch What Happens Live” alongside her co-star Kaley Cuoco . The two were there to answer some questions and promote their new series, “ The Flight Attendant ,” creating the perfect opportunity for Perez to address an iconic photo between herself and Shakur.

At the show, Perez discussed some of her fondest memories with Shakur, including a photo that features the two holding hands at the 1993’s Soultrain Music Awards. “Everyone asks me, yes, we were stoned off our a**es when we came out of the limo and he held my hand to make a guy jealous,” she said. “We weren’t dating and everyone thought we were.” Perez explained that her date canceled on her at the last minute. “The guy was supposed to go with me, and then he called me up the day, an hour before I was supposed to get in the car, and said ‘I can’t go because then my girlfriend is going to see me on camera with you.’ I said, ‘You son of a b***h!” she said.

Shakur accompanied her after he called her and heard her crying on the phone. “He goes, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ I was like, [crying]. He was like, ‘I’m on my way. F**k him!‘” she said. “She has the best stories,” Cuoco said. When asked about the identity of her date, Perez smiled and said that he is a rapper and that the two remain friends.

Perez shared a variety of memories of Shakur, including the two going on tour together, cracking jokes, and having a good time. “That was the best time. That’s when we knew we were gonna be friends. I miss him.”

Rosie Perez has been doing press for “The Flight Attendant” and sharing memories of her long and successful career. In an interview with Trevor Noah, she said she almost didn’t take the part because she hates flying. “When I first read it, I said, ‘This is a weird show,’” Perez says. “And I turned it down because I don’t like traveling. I hate flying,” she said. Still, she was convinced by Kaley Cuoco. “I was just playing it cool. But the flying thing really was an issue,” Perez said. “The final deciding factor was when we talked about work ethics. We both have very strong work ethics and a high appreciation that we get to do this, that this is our job. That makes a huge difference. Also, the begging was hilarious.”

