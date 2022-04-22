ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz seeking long-term deal

By Adam La Rose
 3 days ago
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) is looking to stay with the franchise for a while. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“This is the place I want to be Schultz said (Twitter link via ESPN’s Todd Archer). He made clear to Archer his desire to stay with the Cowboys long-term. Just as significant is the fact that he “believes that’s the team’s goal” as well.

By signing the franchise tender, Schultz is scheduled to make $10.93MM this season. That would place him – along with David Njoku and Mike Gesicki, the other TEs to be tagged – in the top-10 with respect to compensation at the position. The team could find money to make him a key piece of their offense for the foreseeable future in part because of the departures of Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory last month.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Schultz has emerged as one of Dak Prescott‘s favorite targets over the past two seasons. Since the start of the 2020 campaign, he has totalled 141 catches for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the expected absence of Blake Jarwin, along with the receiver void created by trading away Cooper, the Stanford alum could take on an even larger workload in 2022.

The two sides have until mid-July to agree on a new deal; failing that, Schultz will look to take his production a step further as the Cowboys try to rebound from last year’s early playoff exit.

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

