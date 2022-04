Last week at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch became one of only nine drivers in NASCAR history to have won 60 or more races. Most of those have come behind the wheel of Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 18 Toyota, which he has piloted since 2008 and would seem primed to pilot for the rest of his career -- so long as circumstances allow him to.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO