Elon Musk looks set to unlock the great potential of Twitter, as he had termed it in his offer letter, and will pursue its buyout. Earlier this week, we had reported the details of the 'poison-pill' plan that the Board of Directors at Twitter had activated to prevent a hostile takeover of the social media company. Even though Musk accused the directors of not being aligned with shareholders' interests, it seemed unlikely that he would drag the matter to court. Instead, the move forced Musk to reveal his intentions about the company.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO