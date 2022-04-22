ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to 75% Off Yeti Cycles, The North Face, and More Bargains

By Ilana Newman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below and save on gear for your next adventure. The North Face Campshire Fleece Pullover Hoodie 2.0 — Women’s & Men’s: $74 (50% Off) This jacket looks like being...

Travel + Leisure

These Comfy, Water-resistant $29 Joggers Are the 'Best Outdoor Pants Ever,' According to Hikers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Hiking and wearing shorts don't always mix, especially if your favorite trail is ridden with sharp rocks, unexpected slopes, and pesky insects. They're also not a great option if you'd prefer to limit your skin's sun exposure and skip the chafing. But for many, pants aren't considered a go-to because of their tendency to trap in heat, especially in warm weather, and many pairs can be restrictive. However, there's one pair that's been earning high praise from Amazon shoppers for its cooling fabric, comfortable fit, and generous pockets: the Baleaf Women's Hiking Cargo Pants.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
People

These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18

Spring dresses are typically the warm-weather uniform, and it seems as if you can never have enough. The season is upon us where every event, from casual backyard BBQs to beach wedding ceremonies, calls for one. Lucky for you, Walmart has an in-house fashion line you probably haven't heard of: Free Assembly, an affordable collection that will save you a lot this events-packed season thanks to its wide array of spring dress options. Did we mention yet that our faves are going for as little as $18?
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
StyleCaster

Nordstrom’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide Has Hundreds of Ideas—But These Are The 10 Best

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more stressful than getting halfway through April and realizing you only have a few more weeks to get your mom the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. It’s not like she’s the one putting pressure on you, but when you’ve got somebody in your life who’s given you so much, finding something worthy for them is never not a task and a half. Luckily, stores have started crafting their own Mother’s Day...
StyleCaster

I’m A Fashion Writer & These Are The 10 Things I’m Shopping on The Last Day of Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The end of every season marks an opportunity, a new beginning for fashion choices. Will my summer style lean towards sleek minimalism or ditsy florals and puff sleeves? Will I spend my evenings with a sequined bag in hand or my mornings at the farmer’s market with a trendy reusable tote? When considering my summer personas (and the outfits that go with them), I often find clarity when scrolling through Nordstrom’s site—and let...
People

These Amazon Chart-Climbing Spring Dresses Have One Trendy Feature in Common

It's no surprise that as temperatures rise, shoppers (including celebs) are gravitating towards dresses, but there's one particular style that's flourishing this spring. One-shoulder midi dresses are all over Amazon's various charts right now. Asymmetrical dresses with a single shoulder strap, especially ones that are mid-length and casual like Anrabess' smocked one-shoulder dress, have been climbing Amazon's various charts like its best-sellers, movers and shakers, and new releases. And here's the best part: All of these trending styles are under $40.
People

You Can Wear These Pajama-Like Palazzo Pants to the Office, Weddings, and More — and They're Just $19

A true summer wardrobe staple is lightweight, stylish, and versatile. Even better? When a piece is all those things yet also comfortable to wear. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers found a pair of pants that check all of these boxes in the Lock and Love palazzo pants — and they're the perfect summer pant option for so many reasons, including its $19 price tag.
Simplemost

Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These Stretchy Men’s Slip-On Loafers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Looking for a new pair of casual, comfortable shoes you can wear to work,...
Harper's Bazaar

14 Can't-Miss Finds from Tory Burch's Surprise Spring Sale

After months of bitter temps and cloudy skies, we can happily report spring is in full swing. To celebrate the season of blooms, Tory Burch launched its surprise spring sale today filled with hundreds of new markdowns on warm-weather essentials. And the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Whether you’re...
purewow.com

The 6 Best Madewell Bags You Can Wear Year-Round

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We’ll state the obvious: We really, (one more time for emphasis) really love Madewell. From their breezy frocks that make...
