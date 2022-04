The fourth season of Selling Sunset, which premiered on Netflix back in November, left viewers on a bit of a cliffhanger. Heather Rae Young had stormed out of a work party due to Christine Quinn’s insinuations about her relationship with HGTV star Tarek El Moussa. Quinn, too, stormed out not long after when her ex-BFF Mary Fitzgerald accused her of being the source of all the drama. We’ll finally get some more answers to what ended up happening because Season 5 is streaming on the platform now. The only one not too happy about the premiere is Jason Oppenheim.

