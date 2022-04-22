ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Park District along with Friends of the Parks hosting Earth Day cleanup events Saturday

 1 day ago

Chicago Park District and Friends of the Park hosting Earth Day clean-up events 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District is teaming up with Friends of the Parks Saturday in hosting clean-up events at various parks throughout the city.

A few Chicago parks could use a little tidying up and volunteers are welcome to sign up.

Volunteers will be given gloves and bags to collect trash and debris.

Below is the list of parks participating in the cleanup. To sign up for a park visit fotp.org/earth-day .

Participating parks:

Douglass Park

North Park Village Nature Center

McKinley Park

Ogden Park

Humboldt Park

Austin Town Hall Park

Broncho Billy Park

Brands Park

Buffalo Park

Buttercup Park

Clarendon Park

Columbus Park

Commercial Club Park

Dawes Park

Eckhart Playground

Euclid Playground

Eugene Field Park

Evergreen Park

Garfield Park

Golden Gate Park

Gompers Park

Grand Crossing Park

Hasan Park

Horner Park

Jackson Park

Jane Adams Memorial Park

Jefferson Memorial Park

John H Kelly Park

Kells Park

Kennedy Park

Kennicott Park

Kosciuszko Park

Lake Meadows Park

Lake Shore and Seneca Parks

Leclair Courts Hearts Park

Lincoln Park (South)

Marquette Park

Mayfair Park

Mary Barteleme Park

Mary Richardson

Midway Plaisance Park

Montrose Beach

Montrose Dog Beach

Nichols Park

Palmisano Park

Park 540

Park 573

Ravenswood Manor Park

River Park

Roberts Square Park

Rutherford Sayre Park

Snowberry Park

South Shore Nature Sanctuary

Sunken Gardens Park

Tarkington Park

Touhy Park

Walsh Park

Washington Park

Willie Whyte Park

Wildwood Park

Wicker Park

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

CBS 2 staffers volunteer to clean Humboldt Park on Earth Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to lend a helping hand in Douglass Park in North Lawndale Saturday on Earth Day weekend. Several community groups joined forces for a greener, cleaner park. The goal is to keep Douglass Park in mind not just this weekend but all the time. Saturday's event ran from 9 a.m. to noon and was followed by a community celebration with food and music. It was organozed by Friends of the Parks along with the Chicago Park District and the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Some of the CBS 2 team also joined in the cleanup effort to pick up trash in Humboldt Park to mark Earth Day festivites. 
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

South Side Community Clean-Up With A Few Good Women

Karen Hicks has been on the frontline making a difference in the community for many years. She addresses her brothers and sisters as Kings and Queens. In 2019, Hicks and other concerned women founded A Few Good Women. The organization’s mission is to provide sensible solutions such as fighting against hunger, and bringing back codes of conduct, love, and hope back to the black community.
CHICAGO, IL
