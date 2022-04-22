ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's body found in Chicago River in Heart of Chicago

 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman's body was pulled from the Chicago River on Friday morning on the Southwest Side.

Police said the unidentified woman's body was found in the river in the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, around 7:50 a.m.

The CPD Marine Unit pulled the woman's body from the water, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are conducting a death investigation as they await autopsy results.

It's the third body pulled from the river in the past week.

On Saturday morning, 80-year-old Yuet Tsang's body was pulled from the Chicago River about one mile away, in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, near Bridgeport.

The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit found her unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

About an hour later, a unidentified body was found in the river in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza in the West Loop.

Police have not said if any of the cases are connected.

LadySundown
3d ago

Out of 3 bodies found in the river we only know of one's identity. Now we need to discover the other two's identity so their loved ones will get some type of answers to their many questions of where their loved one is at.

Darlene WW
3d ago

Three bodies within a week. Disturbing to say the least —

GOODFELLA...74
3d ago

smdh three floaters and no one can solve this problem wtf

