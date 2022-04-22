ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mars to invest in R&D in Chicago

By Dean Best
just-food.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news comes three months after the US giant announced plans to end production at a factory in the city. Mars is to expand its R&D operations in Chicago, the US city where the US major is set to end production later this year. The family-owned snacks giant plans...

www.just-food.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents stop using bird feeders and baths until the end of May due to an influenza strain that is impacting wild and domestic birds. The strain is called the EA H5N1 — which is a highly pathogenic avian influenza. Throughout the Midwest, infections from […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Yorkville, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Burr Ridge, IL
State
Arkansas State
Local
Illinois Business
Chicago Public Radio

Meet Chicagoans who plan to apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot

For Cheryse Singleton-Nobles, life these days feels like an unending struggle. “It feels like I’m running around in a circle a lot of times,” said the 49-year-old home day care owner in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Singleton-Nobles’ day care business, Cheryse’s Place, was hit hard during the first...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Applications are Now Open for Chicago's $500-Per-Month Assistance Program. Here's How it Works

Your Chicago household may be eligible to receive $500 a month for twelve months as part of a new pilot program, and you can apply starting Monday. The Chicago Resilient Community Pilot, a direct-cash assistance program that will support 5,000 low-income Chicago households with $500 per month for 1 year "is a $31.5 million program to benefit Chicago residents and families facing economic hardships caused by COVID-19," a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot office reads.
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Reporter to Chicago’s Lightfoot: How can you ‘possibly even consider’ re-election after ‘harm you’ve caused’

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the “harm” she’s caused. The reporter began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the “economy is booming.” Lightfoot said that this wasn’t true and asked the journalist to continue with his question.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Chicago Area#R D#Just Food
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WGN News

Willie Wilson’s 3rd gas giveaway held at Chicago, suburban locations

CHICAGO — The third gas giveaway hosted by businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson started bright and early Saturday as Chicagoans lined up to get free fuel. About 400 drivers are expected at at each participating location. Wilson donated $1 million for the giveaway, which begins at 7 a.m. at 16 locations in Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Applications now open for Chicago’s guaranteed income program

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is now taking applications for its new guaranteed income program. The Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot program will begin accepting applications Monday. It will be one of the largest monthly cash assistance programs in the nation and will support 5,000 low-income households with $500 a month for 12 months to provide […]
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards available in this city

Residents of Chicago will be able to get $15o gas cards. The cards will be distributed through a lottery system. Do married couples have more tax benefits than single people?. 50,000 cards pre-loaded with $150 will be distributed throughout Chicago using a lottery system. If you want to apply, you can register starting April 27. Read more about it here.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Favorite Italian Ice Is Officially Open For Summer

Miko’s Italian Ice is open for the season as of today! Starting at noon, both Italian ice locations in Logan Square and Irving Park will be open until 6 PM. The popular Italian ice spot has been around since 1977 and plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with complimentary buttons for customers. In May, Miko’s hours will be from noon to 9 PM with summer hours extending to 10 PM in June, July, and August.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy