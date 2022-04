Wayne County is home to thousands of acres of active farms and farmland that require in-person labor to prune, prepare, plant, maintain and harvest crops and animal products. Farmers in the region often supply housing for such farmworkers on site, either seasonal or year-round, depending on the nature of their business. The New York State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program is offering new funding through the federal CARES act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security). The program specifically targets mobile-manufactured home replacement for farmworker housing.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO