TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum has recently released a statement regarding the David Ware verdict:. “A verdict can’t bring Sergeant Johnson back, or erase what Officer Zarkeshan has endured. It doesn’t compensate for the pain experienced by their families and fellow officers, or for the loss to our community. But I am grateful for the jury’s wisdom in rendering it, and for the masterful prosecution of the case by District Attorney Kunzweiler and his team. I ask all my fellow Tulsans who see a law enforcement officer in the days ahead to please tell them how thankful you are for all they and their loved ones risk to keep you safe.”

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO