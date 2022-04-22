Ramona/Tired Radio/Heavy Lag (North East)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Brothers Killed Newark Grandmother Celebrating Birthday, Late Twin Sis: Prosecutor

A pair of brothers from Newark have been arrested in the murder of their grandmother, authorities announced. Jonathan Ritchie, 21, of Newark and Josiah Ritchie, 19, killed Debra Derrick, 63, was celebrating her birthday and that of her late twin sister when she was shot on the front porch of her home in March 2021, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
NEWARK, NJ
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
PIX11

MTA rerouting trains after reports of people struck in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — One person was reportedly struck by a train at 34th Street-Penn Station about 4:48 p.m. Thursday, causing schedule changes. A full list of the changes is below: A/C trains are running via the D from 59 St-Columbus Circle to W 4 St-Wash Sq. E trains are running via the M from […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz sell N.J. mansion at $6M loss

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have finally sold their Bergen County estate after several attempts over the last decade. They took a $6 million loss on the mansion last week. The 25,000-square-foot Englewood home, dubbed Bubble Hill, sits on 5.42 acres and was formerly owned by Eddie Murphy (Murphy also had a song called “Bubble Hill” on his 1989 album “So Happy”).
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

Colombo family boss Andrew ‘Mush’ Russo remembered at Brooklyn funeral

He may have been a cold-blooded mob boss who used threats of violence to get what he wanted — but to his granddaughter he was just “Poppy.”. Terrifying Colombo family boss Andrew “Mush” Russo was remembered Saturday at his funeral by about 100 mourners in Brooklyn, including his granddaughter, Annie, who eulogized him as an “always loving” family man.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Funeral for DJ Kay Slay held at Apollo Theater

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — DJ Kay Slay was laid to rest Sunday after a memorial service at the Apollo Theater. A horse-drawn carriage with his coffin left from the theater and stopped by the East Harlem block where the hip hop icon grew up. The artist, born as Keith Grayson, died of COVID. Hundreds and hundreds […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

The best Greek restaurants in NJ, according to New Jerseyans

Greek cuisine is one of the healthiest and tastiest options we have in the Garden State. Every year we join our extended family and friends for "Greek Easter." Pete and Elena host every year in Summit and we eagerly await the event. From the lamb sausage to the Souvlaki and slow-roasted whole pig, it's a culinary experience.
RESTAURANTS
Rolling Stone

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Will Be Held in New Jersey

Click here to read the full article. The Moon Person is flying to Jersey. On Thursday, MTV announced that their annual Video Music Awards will take place on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where the awards show was held in 2019. Last year, the VMAs took place in Brooklyn, New York, in front of a live audience after hosting the awards show — without anyone in attendance — in 2020 at different places in New York City, due to the pandemic. Last year’s awards show saw Justin Bieber arrive with the most nominations. BTS, Lil Nas X,...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

This NJ City Was Named Best For Food In America

Calling all “foodies!” One Garden State city was ranked on a new list of America’s up-and-coming food cities. Jersey City earned a coveted spot on culinary blog Food & Wine’s list of ‘America’s Next Great Food Cities.’. Describing the area as the “sixth borough”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

FDNY: Large debris falls in "construction incident"

NEW YORK -- A piece of debris apparently fell from a building on Manhattan's West Side on Saturday.It happened on Tenth Avenue at West 36th Street near Hudson Yards.The FDNY says it was a construction incident. It appears the windshield of a parked truck was shattered by the debris.No one was hurt.It's unclear what caused the debris to fall.
MANHATTAN, NY

