Here are the top five LHSAA high school baseball teams in the Houma area entering the week of April 25. 1. South Lafourche (21-11): South Lafourche has won 14 of their last 17 games and captured the District 8-4A championship with a 9-1 record. The Tarpons will host Leesville in the Class 4A first-round playoffs on Monday. Wes Allemand went 3-for-4 with a RBI during a 11-10 win over Assumption on April 19. Last week: No. 1. ...

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO