No one is going across the Spider-Verse this year after all. The two-part sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was supposed to open in theaters in October, less than a year after the Marvel Cinematic Universe took its concept of intersecting Spider-Heroes from multiple universes and ran with it in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) already has one teaser, which promised the return of Miles Morales, and introduced the Spider-Man of the year 2099 into its mix of arachnid superheroes.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO