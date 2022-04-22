ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonos may be working on a soundbar you can actually afford

By Ian Campbell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe secondhand market may no longer be the only place to find affordable Sonos hardware. It seems the audio company is finally making a budget soundbar, according to a new report from The Verge, which details a new entrant, codenamed “Fury,” that will reportedly be released on June 7 for...

