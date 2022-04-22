Sonos may be working on a soundbar you can actually afford

With its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Flex was a CNET Editors' Choice award recipient last December, and is currently our favorite Bluetooth speaker on the market -- full stop. Even at its original price of $149, it's a pretty good value, and right now Amazon is offering the first discount we've seen on this portable Bluetooth speaker, dropping the price down to just $129. That's only $10 more than the Bose SoundLink Micro version of this speaker, which was also one of our favorites of the year. There isn't a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but with a popular product like this, we don't anticipate it being around for long. Act fast if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO