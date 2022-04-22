Theft of catalytic converters from cars rises

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle before the driver crashed into a front porch of a rowhome in Philadelphia. Video shows a smashed front end of a white sedan at 38th and Parrish Streets in Mantua just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a parked Ford Ranger and a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a front porch and coming to a stop. The driver remained on the scene and has no signs of injuries. The woman struck was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. License and Inspections on the scene examining the porch and collapsed roof of the home the car crashed into. No one inside the home was injured.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO