ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Spain museum confident it can keep painting stolen by Nazis

By CIARÁN GILES
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XELOw_0fHHLXII00
Supreme Court Stolen Painting FILE - This May 12, 2005 file photo shows an unidentified visitor viewing the Impressionist painting called "Rue St.-Honore, Apres-Midi, Effet de Pluie" painted in 1897 by Camille Pissarro, on display in the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid. Lilly Cassirer surrendered her family's priceless Camille Pissarro painting to the Nazis in exchange for safe passage out of Germany during the Holocaust. The Supreme Court is hearing the case about the stolen artwork. (AP Photo/Mariana Eliano, File) (Matriana Eliano)

MADRID — (AP) — A leading Spanish museum said Friday it's confident that U.S. courts will again rule that a valuable French impressionist painting once taken from a Jewish family by the Nazis belongs to the museum, and not to descendants of the family.

In a statement Friday, the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum said that despite a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling that returned the case to lower courts, it was sure those courts would once again rule that Spanish law, rather than California law, should prevail.

That would mean the painting, Camille Pissaro’s “Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon, Effect of Rain,” should remain in the hands of the Madrid museum where it now hangs. The painting has been estimated to be worth more than $30 million.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday to return the case to the Courts of Appeal kept alive San Diego resident David Cassirer’s hopes of getting back the streetscape that belonged to his great-grandmother.

U.S. lower courts have previously concluded that Spanish property law and not California law should ultimately govern the case and that under Spanish law, the museum was the rightful owner of the painting, which the family believed for over half a century had been lost or destroyed.

The Courts of Appeal will now decide whether California state law, rather than federal law, might hold precedence over Spanish law. This could overturn earlier rulings.

The Thyssen museum said that Supreme Court Judge Sonia Sotomayor had commented during the hearing that the next ruling would probably be again in the Spanish museum’s favor.

Cassirer’s great-grandmother, Lilly Cassirer, a German Jew, had owned the 1897 oil painting. After the Nazis came to power, Cassirer and her husband fled Germany. In 1939, in order to get visas to leave, she surrendered the Pissarro painting to the Nazis.

The painting changed hands a number of times after that.

In 1958, Lilly Cassirer reached a monetary settlement with the German government worth about 232,000 euros ($250,000) today, but she didn’t give up rights to try to pursue the painting if it turned up.

Rather than being lost or destroyed, the painting had traveled to the United States, where it spent 25 years in the hands of different collectors before being purchased in 1976 by Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza of Lugano, Switzerland. He owned it until the 1990s, when he sold much of his art collection to Spain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paintings, stone axes repatriated to Peru in LA ceremony

U.S. officials have repatriated 16 cultural items to the Peruvian government, including paintings, historical documents and stone axes.The FBI returned the items to representatives of Peru at a ceremony Friday in Los Angeles. “These objects and the heritage they carry with them took an opaque journey into the United States and now have a clear path of return to Peru through proper diplomatic channels," Kristi K. Johnson, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said in a statement.The objects include historical documents, a 17th century painting stolen from a Peruvian church in 1992 and a painting stolen...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pissarro
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Painting#Ap#Spanish#French#Jewish#Rue Saint Honor#The U S Supreme Court#The Courts Of Appeal#The Thyssen Museum
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Paintings
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy