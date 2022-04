A storyteller before she was even a teenager, Janis Ian was writing poetry by the age of 12, then wrote one of her most iconic songs “Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking)” at 13, documenting the then-taboo subject of an interracial romance, which was later released on her self-titled debut in 1967 when she was just 16. Coming into more age within the next decade, Ian released her 1973 ballad “Jesse” and one of her biggest hits—and what would be considered her signature song—“At Seventeen” in 1975, earning her a Grammy award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. That same year, Ian, along with Billy Preston, was the first-ever musical performer on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 11, 1975.

