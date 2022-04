Insula Orchestra is set to present Beethoven’s “Fidelio” in Brussels, London, and Paris. The company kicks off its “Fidelio” tour with a May 8 showcase in BOZAR, Brussels before presenting the piece at the Barbican Centre in London in a semi-staged showcase. That performance is slated for May 11, 2022. The tour will be capped by three performance at La Seine Musicale in Paris on May 14, 16, and 18.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO