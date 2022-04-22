ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexican police find body of missing woman in cistern

By AP News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — The haunting story of a young woman left on the side of a highway late at night in northern Mexico ended in tragedy Friday, after her decomposing body was found in a subterranean water tank at a motel. Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia...

