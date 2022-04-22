ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sibanye-Stillwater increases wage offer for striking South Africa gold mineworkers

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GseM7_0fHHGf5L00
Members of South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), whose members have been on strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations since March 9, chant slogans at the Driefontein mine, near Carletonville, in the southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 22, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater (SSWJ.J) on Friday gave South African gold mine workers a higher wage offer, a month and a half into a strike at its gold operations in the country.

Under Sibanye's "final settlement offer", entry-level employees would be given an annual increase of 850 rand a month each year between 2022 and 2024, including a 50 rand increase in living out allowance.

Sibanye previously offered entry-level workers an annual increase of 800 rand a month, including a 100 rand a month increase in living out allowance. The company's offer to miners, artisans and officials remains a 5% pay increase each year.

"We urge employees to carefully consider the offer we have made and to ensure that their voices are heard," Richard Cox, executive vice president of Sibanye's South Africa gold operations, said.

The striking unions, National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), earlier today cancelled a planned protest march on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, instead holding mass meetings at the Driefontein and Kloof gold mines.

Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan unveils $103 bln relief package to combat rising prices

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan has prepared an emergency relief package worth $103 billion to cushion the economic blow from rising raw material costs, and plans further steps later this year to promote long-term reforms, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday. Kishida is under pressure to ramp up...
GAS PRICE
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mines#Sibanye Stillwater#South African#Amcu#Kloof
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

NHS to ban products of slavery after PPE concerns

The NHS in England will be barred from using goods and services linked to slavery or human trafficking under a law to be introduced by the government. It would prevent the health service buying equipment worth billions from parts of China where it is claimed forced labour is used in supply chains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
simpleflying.com

Catastrophe: Feline Breaks Loose On United Airlines Boeing 737 Flight

The controversy surrounding the carriage of animals in airline cabins within the United States has quietened down lately. Arguably, with mask mandates and air rage, there are bigger fish to fry. But the vexed matter of pets traveling in airline cabins has reared its head again with news of a scratchy tabby cat breaking loose on a United Airlines flight and causing some consternation.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Britons face extra £10 billion in annual petrol and diesel costs – Labour

Britons are facing a £10 billion hike in annual petrol and diesel costs as “soaring” prices put the squeeze on working families, Labour has warned.The party reiterated its call for an “emergency budget” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, with a cut to energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.Labour said the cost of a litre of unleaded petrol rose by 37p over the past year, based on figures from April 19 2021 and April 21 2022.The Conservative Government needs to set out an emergency budget to tackle its cost-of-living crisis – and support Labour’s call...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to the United States rocketed in March

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss shipments of gold to the United States surged in March to their highest since May 2020, Swiss customs data showed, as investors spooked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat of a global economic slowdown stocked up on bullion. Switzerland’s exports to Britain, which...
ECONOMY
BBC

Non-dom status: Labour pledges to replace tax-saving scheme

Labour has pledged to replace the so-called "non-dom" taxpayer status in the UK after a row over the finances of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife. The party said it would abolish the "unfair" status, which allows UK residents whose permanent homes are abroad not to pay UK tax on overseas income.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Reuters

412K+
Followers
319K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy