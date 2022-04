New time-lapse images released by Google to mark Earth Day have revealed the devastating impact of the climate crisis around the world. Satellite pictures for the 2022 Earth Day Google doodle reveal melting glaciers, deforestation and coral bleaching in the past few decades. Stark shots of Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, between December 1986 and 2020 show glacial retreat at the summit. The melting of glaciers in Seremersooq, Greenland, can also be seen pictured in the two decades up until 2020. Glacier retreat is the biggest cause of sea-level rise in recent decades and is the “most dramatic evidence” of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO