NHL

Lightning to visit White House to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cups

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, the Tampa Bay Lightning will get a chance to visit U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington D.C. on Monday. The Lightning will fly to D.C....

nhl.nbcsports.com

