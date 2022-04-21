ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Get that Game Coin! NFTs becoming popular source of revenue for LSU student-athletes

By Elon Valdivieso
tigertv.tv
 2 days ago

Student-athletes are still trying to navigate the world of NIL after less than a year of its implementation. Now, there's a new way for athletes to get paid. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are becoming a source of revenue...

www.tigertv.tv

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Orgeron: Kelly should bring title to LSU within 3 years

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron believes his replacement, Brian Kelly, should be able to win a national championship within three seasons. "I know that's the expectation at LSU," Orgeron said on 1010 XL in Jacksonville, according to The Advocate's Patrick Magee. "They want it now. You ought to be able to do that (at) LSU. They gave me three years, which was very fair. They gave us the time to build a football team and look what happened."
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Independent

Courage and kindness: The amazing story of the bond between a white coed rape survivor and the Black athlete who backed her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow appears to be recruiting on behalf of LSU

Joe Burrow might be doing a little bit of recruiting work on the side for his beloved LSU Tigers. On Friday, quarterback Dante Moore, one of the top-rated recruits in the 2023 class, shared a picture of himself posing with Burrow. The timing is no coincidence, as Saturday is LSU’s spring game, and Moore is taking an official visit to be there.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Athletics#Game Coin#Nil#Nft
WAFB

Berry, Hilliard lead No. 22 LSU to 5-3 win over Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard (4-0) was brilliant in his start for the Tigers (25-12, 8-8 SEC) as he pitched seven innings of two-run baseball against Missouri (22-13, 5-11 SEC) on Thursday, April 21 from Alex Box Stadium. Hilliard improved to 4-0 on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

LSU Baseball clinches series vs Missouri with walk-off win

Denham Springs product Cade Doughty hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to clinch a 4-3 win and the series victory for the LSU Tigers on Friday night. Previously, LSU produced all of its (3) runs via solo home runs — Dylan Crews, Brayden Jobert & Tyler McManus. Starting pitcher […]
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
KATC News

What's Up Next For The Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana seeks to even the series with App State on Saturday, April 23 when the two squads meet at 1:00 p.m. (CDT) at Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium in Boone, N.C. The matchup is being televised on ESPN+ and a radio broadcast with commentary from Ian Auzenne is available in the Acadiana region on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide via the ESPN Lafayette app. Live stats can be accessed at CajunStats.com.
LAFAYETTE, LA
CBS DFW

Dallas parade celebrates James Madison HS after basketball state title win

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a beautiful day in Dallas as crowds gathered to celebrate James Madison High School's basketball state championship with a parade.They were joined by a lively band and dancers, and the parade kicked off on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at James Madison High School.This is the fifth state championship in the school's history. In early March, the school won the 3A state title game against San Antonio Cole 53-51.This makes James Madison the fifth South Dallas high school team to bring home a state title this year. The join the ranks of the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball, Duncanville High School basketball, South Oak Cliff football, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy boys' varsity basketball.It's been a great year for South Dallas sports, and everyone is proud of the green and gold.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy