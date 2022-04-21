Get that Game Coin! NFTs becoming popular source of revenue for LSU student-athletes
By Elon Valdivieso
tigertv.tv
2 days ago
Student-athletes are still trying to navigate the world of NIL after less than a year of its implementation. Now, there's a new way for athletes to get paid. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are becoming a source of revenue...
LSU has had many talented players go through the university such as Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Leonard Fournette, Tryann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Ryan Clark, and many more. But none more decorated and arguably important to the university than Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The duo returned home yesterday. It's...
LSU football played 2 hours of a spring game, then the clock stopped with 6:29 remaining. That was more than enough time under the sun in Baton Rouge for Brian Kelly’s new squad to show where it’s at. See more on WWL and Audacy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was able to secure a sweep of Missouri with an 8-6 win in the third and final game of the series on Saturday, April 23. LSU improved to 27-12 overall and 10-8 in the SEC. Bryce Collins (2-0) picked up the win by limiting...
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron believes his replacement, Brian Kelly, should be able to win a national championship within three seasons. "I know that's the expectation at LSU," Orgeron said on 1010 XL in Jacksonville, according to The Advocate's Patrick Magee. "They want it now. You ought to be able to do that (at) LSU. They gave me three years, which was very fair. They gave us the time to build a football team and look what happened."
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
Joe Burrow might be doing a little bit of recruiting work on the side for his beloved LSU Tigers. On Friday, quarterback Dante Moore, one of the top-rated recruits in the 2023 class, shared a picture of himself posing with Burrow. The timing is no coincidence, as Saturday is LSU’s spring game, and Moore is taking an official visit to be there.
Fresno State running back and Fresno native Jordan Hornbeak has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The San Joaquin Memorial graduate is no longer listed on the Bulldogs’ roster. Hornbeak was a three-star recruit out of the Panthers program.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has added her third transfer player this week and this one has experience at two other SEC schools. The university announced on Thursday, April 21, that LaDazhia Williams is now an LSU Tigers, after transferring from Missouri.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard (4-0) was brilliant in his start for the Tigers (25-12, 8-8 SEC) as he pitched seven innings of two-run baseball against Missouri (22-13, 5-11 SEC) on Thursday, April 21 from Alex Box Stadium. Hilliard improved to 4-0 on the...
Year 1 of the Brian Kelly regime at LSU begins in earnest as the Tigers welcome fans to Death Valley to see the team's annual spring game in Baton Rouge. LSU turned to Notre Dame's winningest coach in a bombshell move this offseason just two years removed from winning the College Football Playoff ...
Denham Springs product Cade Doughty hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to clinch a 4-3 win and the series victory for the LSU Tigers on Friday night. Previously, LSU produced all of its (3) runs via solo home runs — Dylan Crews, Brayden Jobert & Tyler McManus. Starting pitcher […]
Jacob Berry is one of the top MLB prospects in the country, and tonight, he showed why that is the case in LSU’s 5-3 win over Missouri. In his first two at-bats of the evening, Berry hit two homers to keep the Tigers tied with Missouri at 2-2. This night was not all about Berry, though.
Makira Cook and Brynn Shoup-Hill will transfer from Dayton to Illinois. — Two members of the University of Dayton women’s basketball team have announced that they will transfer from UD and join former Dayton coach Shauna Green at the University of Illinois, Makira Cook and Brynn Shoup-Hill. Shoup-Hill...
Louisiana seeks to even the series with App State on Saturday, April 23 when the two squads meet at 1:00 p.m. (CDT) at Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium in Boone, N.C. The matchup is being televised on ESPN+ and a radio broadcast with commentary from Ian Auzenne is available in the Acadiana region on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide via the ESPN Lafayette app. Live stats can be accessed at CajunStats.com.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a beautiful day in Dallas as crowds gathered to celebrate James Madison High School's basketball state championship with a parade.They were joined by a lively band and dancers, and the parade kicked off on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at James Madison High School.This is the fifth state championship in the school's history. In early March, the school won the 3A state title game against San Antonio Cole 53-51.This makes James Madison the fifth South Dallas high school team to bring home a state title this year. The join the ranks of the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball, Duncanville High School basketball, South Oak Cliff football, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy boys' varsity basketball.It's been a great year for South Dallas sports, and everyone is proud of the green and gold.
