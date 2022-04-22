ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers (8-5) and Philadelphia Phillies (5-8) open a three-game series Friday. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Brewers vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: First meeting of 2022 season; Phillies won 5-2 in 2021, including a 4-game sweep at home

The Brewers come in red hot, owning a 4-game win streak after sweeping the Pirates in a three-game series. They outscored the Pirates 16-5 in the series, but Milwaukee’s offense hasn’t been particularly impressive yet. The Brewers are 20th in runs scored (46) and have yet to score more than 6 runs in a game.

The Phillies lost 2 of 3 at the Colorado Rockies and have now lost 7 of their last 9 games after starting the season 3-1. They have the 4th-highest batting average (.257) in MLB, but the pitching staff has struggled. Philadelphia has a team ERA of 5.22 (28th in MLB) and allows a .251 batting average (24th).

Brewers at Phillies: Projected starters

RHP Freddy Peralta vs. LHP Ranger Suarez

Peralta (0-1, 11.57 ERA) makes his 3rd start. He has a 2.29 WHIP, 7.7 BB/9 and 12.9 K/9 through 7 IP.

  • Peralta was an All-Star last season with a 2.81 ERA, but he’s struggled so far this season, failing to even pitch into the 5th inning in either of his 2 starts.
  • Despite giving up 10 hits, he still struck out 10 batters, boasting a higher K rate than he had last season.

Suarez (1-0, 5.87 ERA) makes his 3rd start. He has a 1.96 WHIP, 4.7 BB/9 and 5.9 K/9 through 7 2/3 IP.

  • Suarez pitched 5 innings and allowed just 2 runs in his last outing against the Marlins. The Phillies are 2-0 in his starts this season, helping out with 15 runs of support.
  • This will be Suarez’s 1st career start against the Brewers.
  • Suarez is much better at home than away in his career, going 10-2 with a 2.50 ERA in 43 appearances (11 starts) at home compared to 6-6, 3.14 in 42 games (6 starts).

Brewers at Phillies odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:47 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Brewers +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Phillies -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Brewers +1.5 (-205) | Phillies -1.5 (+165)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Brewers at Phillies picks and predictions

Prediction

Brewers 4, Phillies 3

Though Peralta has struggled so far this season, he’s still the better pitcher in this matchup and the Brewers have looked like the better team. They’ve won 4 in a row and held the Pirates to only 5 runs during their 3-game series.

LEAN BREWERS (+102) as outright underdogs at plus money.

Two of the Brewers’ 5 losses came by 2 runs or fewer. They’ve mostly kept games close and I think that will continue to be the case Friday on the road.

Both teams are 5-8 ATS this season, but I like the BREWERS +1.5 (-205) on the run line, though make it a small wager because of the high price.

The total has only gone Over in 4 of the Brewers’ 13 games so far, and it’s 6-6-1 in Phillies games. Neither team is knocking the cover off the ball right now, which is why I like the UNDER 7.5 (+105), especially with the way Suarez has pitched at home in his career.

thecomeback.com

Rays come back to beat Red Sox on walk-off HR after throwing 9-inning no-hitter

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox played the craziest game of the 2022 MLB season — through the season’s first few weeks, anyway — on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay had six pitchers — J.P. Feyereisen, Javy Guerra, Jeffrey Springs, Jason Adam, Ryan Thompson, and Andrew Kittredge — combine for a no-hitter through nine innings, but their offense only had two hits through nine innings. There was only one hit total in this game through 8 2/3 innings. The game went into extra innings scoreless.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Max Muncy Wants to See a Change With Scoreboards

In an age of advanced statistics, scoreboards at stadiums are forever presenting new information. That is certainly the case at Petco Park, where the Padres often display some wild numbers out on their right-field scoreboard. That includes fWAR as well as batting average on balls in play. So when the Dodgers were in town this weekend, that was something new to see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
