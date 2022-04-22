ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson conquers hill with blazing speed in offseason workout video

By Robert Sobus
The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a plethora of injuries during the 2021 season. The team lost its two starting running backs and cornerback before the season began, as well as many other contributors throughout the rest of the year. However, one of the injuries that hurt the team the most heading into the last quarter of the season was that of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson suffered a bone bruise in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns that forced the former league MVP to miss the rest of the year. However, his injury doesn’t appear to be bothering him in a video that Jackson posted on his Instagram story.

Jackson shared the video on Thursday, and it shows him running up a hill with blazing speed. He is the second person in line to begin running, and climbs the hill with ease, not looking hampered whatsoever.

Jackson is arguably the heartbeat of the team. The Ravens’ offense can hit multiple other gears when he’s on the field compared to when he’s off of it. The final four weeks last season showed why it is important for Baltimore to have him on the field, and it looks like he’s now able to train with little to no issues related to his injury that he suffered in 2021.

