Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQbLk_0fHH9GQI00

The Michigan Panthers (0-1) and New Jersey Generals (0-1) seek to bounce back from season-opening losses when they kick off the USFL’s Week 2 schedule Friday. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Panthers vs. Generals odds with USFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Generals lost the league’s season opener 28-24 to the Birmingham Stallions. The Generals lost despite taking a lead with 1:56 left in the game on a K Nick Rose 47-yard field goal as the Stallions went 50 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with 29 seconds left.

The Panthers lost to the Houston Gamblers 17-12 in their opener. They surrendered 17 first-half points and rallied in the second half but it wasn’t enough.

Panthers vs. Generals odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:33 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Panthers -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Generals +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Panthers -1 (-110) | Generals +1 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Panthers vs. Generals key injuries

Panthers

  • WR Ray Bolden (Achilles, hip) probable
  • WR Jeff Badet (hamstring) questionable
  • S Warren Saba (forearm) out
  • WR Joe Walker (leg) probable

Generals

  • DB Mike Bell (chest) out
  • TE Braedon Bowman (ankle) doubtful
  • WR Alonzo Moore (illness) probable
  • WR J’Mon Moore (hamstring) doubtful
  • TE Nick Truesdell (groin) out
  • DL Destiny Vaeao (quad) doubtful

Panthers vs. Generals picks and predictions

Prediction

Panthers 24, Generals 17

Both teams were favored in their respective openers last week and both lost.

Michigan, despite not scoring in the first half, moved the ball offensively. They turned the ball over once and then turned the ball over on downs in the red zone in the first half and the defense held the Gamblers to only 10 offensive points, as the other touchdown was a defensive score.

The Generals played in a back-and-forth game that came down to the wire.

If the Panthers can convert their drives into points, they should be okay.

Take the PANTHERS (-120).

With the exception of the game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and Pittsburgh Maulers, all the spreads were 2.5 points. Both the Generals and the Panthers were the favorites in Week 1, only to suffer straight-up losses, in addition to failing to cover the spread.

With a one-point spread, because there are no ties in the USFL, it leaves only the possibility for a push if the Panthers only win by one, so an ATS bet on the Panthers is ever slightly more valuable than the money line.

Take PANTHERS -1 (-110).

Every game last week in the league had projected totals of 40.5-43.5. Only the Generals’ game hit the Over.

The question is whether or not the types of games change this week.

The Generals put up 24 and the Panthers should have had at least 20 last week.

I LEAN OVER 40.5 (-122).

