How much will injuries to NBA All-Stars affect the chances of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns getting back to the Finals?. On back-to-back nights, the Bucks and Suns saw key players leave their Game 2 losses because of injuries. On Tuesday, it was Phoenix guard Devin Booker, who was diagnosed with a hamstring strain. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday that Booker suffered a Grade I strain, which typically has a timetable of two to three weeks.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO