The talk of the Mariners after their 7-2 homestand is undoubtedly their first baseman, Ty France. The 27-year-old France is off to a tremendous start for the 10-6 M’s, and he was especially on fire during the nine games Seattle just played at T-Mobile Park. Over that stretch, France went 18 for 38 at the plate (.474 average) with four home runs, 15 RBIs, three walks, a .524 on-base percentage, .842 slugging percentage, and 1.366 OPS.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO