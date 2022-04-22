ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Theft of catalytic converters from cars rises

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an alarming rise in the number of catalytic converters being stolen from...

Complex

Grandmother and Mother Charged With Murder After Telling 4-Year-Old to Drink Bottle of Whiskey

Louisiana police are investigating the death of four-year-old China Record, who died after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of alcohol. According to the Advocate, the incident occurred Thursday morning in Baton Rouge, after the child’s grandmother and mom caught her taking a sip of 80-proof whiskey. Police documents state the two women became angry at the girl and decided to teach her a lesson. The grandmother, identified as 53-year-old Roxanne Record, then allegedly forced the child to finish the bottle as the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, watched. The victim’s siblings told investigators the bottle was “over half full.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Complex

$35.2 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Truck Carrying Strawberry Purée

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found an estimated $35.2 million in methamphetamine concealed in a shipment containing strawberry purée, per CNN. A Customs and Border Protection officer was assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas on April 12 when he referred a tractor trailer coming in from Mexico for another inspection. The probe led to the discovery of nearly 1,761 pounds of meth encased in 158 packages.
LAREDO, TX
CBS Philly

Driver Strikes Woman On Sidewalk Before Crashing Into Front Porch Of West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle before the driver crashed into a front porch of a rowhome in Philadelphia. Video shows a smashed front end of a white sedan at 38th and Parrish Streets in Mantua just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a parked Ford Ranger and a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a front porch and coming to a stop. The driver remained on the scene and has no signs of injuries. The woman struck was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. License and Inspections on the scene examining the porch and collapsed roof of the home the car crashed into. No one inside the home was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outdoor Life

7-Foot Sturgeon Discovered in Poacher’s Sedan, Nine Men Arrested in Connection with Massive Illegal Caviar Operation

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrested nine men tied to a large sturgeon poaching operation. The arrests came after the conclusion of a year-long wildlife investigation that uncovered individuals unlawfully killed and sold sturgeon and other wildlife. California lists both white and green sturgeon as species of special...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Kidnapped San Jose Infant Brandon Alexis Cuellar Found; 3 Suspects In Custody

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Kidnapped three-month-old Brandon Alexis Cuellar was located by San Jose police early Tuesday and three suspects were in custody, hours after a woman was detained as a ‘person of interest’ in the case. “Baby Brandon has been located,” the San Jose police tweeted. “He will be taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.” Three suspects have been taken into custody — “charges and additional information forthcoming.” At a 9 a.m. news conference, San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the woman was with the abducted child’s grandmother before the infant was taken. “This was a person who...
SAN JOSE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

FENTANYL TRAFFICKING ARRESTS

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) Arcata police now say they’re investigating a total of five deaths in recent days that are suspected to stem from fentanyl overdoses. Officials have indicated that the fentanyl epidemic accounts for at least 10-percent of all deaths here in Humboldt County.  Meanwhile, drug agents have arrested four people for fentanyl trafficking: […] The post FENTANYL TRAFFICKING ARRESTS appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

