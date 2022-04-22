ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m....

people.com

Comments / 62

Stacey Chojnacki
2d ago

So, no one is concerned about the truck driver, their whole life changed because of this. My heart breaks for both of them. If this young man was doing something, please let the facts come to surface. Prayers for everyone involved.

Reply(4)
17
Mark Thall
3d ago

that's very sad to hear he had his whole life ahead of him so sorry for your loss my heart goes out to you

Reply
21
Darren Godfrey
2d ago

What he didn’t see the tractor trailer….I am gonna unload. When I was 15 I saw this kid walking alone sadly multiple days after school.. I really wanted to approach him and just be his friend.. In my minds eye I still remember him walking on his last weekend ever because I was just aware of it.He killed himself that weekend.Over the years I have learned never to hold back on showing awkward displays of love , trust your instinct 😑

Reply
12
