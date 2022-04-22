97 Winners Announced In Florida Lottery Xtra Play Bonus

The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the final Xtra Bonus Play Promotion drawing!

Two top prize winners each received $25,000, 20 second prize winners each received $5,000, and 75 third prize winners each received $1,000!

The limited-time Xtra Bonus Play Promotion ran from February 28 – April 11. Any 2022 non-winning X THE CASH Scratch-Off tickets were eligible to be entered into the promotion.

Drawings were held on March 23 and April 13, 2022, where a total of 194 winners were selected to receive $450,000 in cash prizes.

The X THE CASH family of Scratch-Off games launched on January 17, followed by the 500X THE CASH game on February 28, 2022. These tickets feature more than $2.2 billion in total cash prizes and more than 61 million winning tickets combined.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

To view a complete list of winners, click here .

