ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Keep Idaho great and taxes low

By Tyler Kelly
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

With the deadline to file this year’s taxes in the rearview mirror, this presents an opportunity to reconcile our Republican values of limited government and lower taxes that build a brighter and better Idaho. As Republicans, we are proud that we want to keep more of our hard-earned...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Lack of tax incentives impacting Idaho's film industry

BOISE, Idaho — In recent years, the world of Hollywood has spread beyond southern California with entertainment industries booming in Georgia, Louisiana, and even in our neighboring state of Montana. But why not in Idaho?. A majority of states offer incentives to bring big film sets into town in...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

GOP primary for Idaho governor is one for the history books

BOISE — Idaho is facing a novel prospect in the GOP primary for governor this year: A sitting governor challenged by his lieutenant governor of the same party for the first time since 1938, along with a slew of other candidates in an eight-way race. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, of Idaho Falls, has run a flashy but chaotic campaign against Gov. Brad Little, with other active GOP challengers including Eagle businessman Ed Humphreys, who’s been campaigning full-time for a year; and Bonner County Commissioner Steve...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Clear choice

This is an important election for Idaho regarding the Republican governor nomination, current Governor Brad Little, and Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin. I believe there’s a clear choice for Idahoans. Brad Little has managed Idaho with a steady hand. He listened to experts during the pandemic and used common sense strategies to help Idaho handle the early days of the pandemic. When circumstances changed, he then adjusted guidelines and recommendations accordingly. He has helped keep Idaho fiscally strong with a growing economy. Janice McGeachin has also proven herself. In my opinion, she has proven herself to be a grandstanding politician who consistently does political stunts to gain attention yet does nothing to benefit Idaho. Her wasteful education committee found no evidence that Idaho students were being “indoctrinated.” The only benefit was for McGeachin to be in the news and spend Idaho’s money on a witch hunt. Her wasteful spending grew when she hired a private lawyer to fight transparency regarding her witch hunt, even when advised not to by the AG office. The Legislature would not fund this waste, and her office will run out of money before the end of the financial year. I find the actions of both Little and McGeachin to be compelling. Brad Little deserves four more years of being Idaho’s governor. Janice McGeachin deserves to be voted out for her wasteful, futile attempts at grandstanding, burning up Idahoan taxpayer money and sullying our reputation in the process.My family and I support Brad Little for governor.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Picking your legislative battles

Mr. Chad Christensen is running for a seat in the Idaho legislature for District #35. Mr. Christensen appears to be more interested in pleasing the Idaho Freedom Foundation than he is in solving Idaho problems. His choices in picking which legislative battles to fight shows he is unfit for public office. This year he voted against a change in Idaho teacher’s health insurance (HB-443). This recently passed legislation, is a win win for the State of Idaho and a bigger win for the teachers. Mr. Christensen last year fought to reduce the funding for Boise State University over feminine hygiene products in the women’s rest rooms (HB-776) This battle earned him a degrading nickname. His choices in which legislative battles to fight shows a total lack of leadership and concern for real pressing issues faced by our state.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Idaho Republican Party#Economy#Republicans#Idahoans#Americans#Democrats
The Atlantic

Mitch McConnell’s Nightmare Scenario

The names Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock, Sharron Angle, and Christine O’Donnell have been lost to history, consigned to the dustbin of Beltway barroom trivia. For Mitch McConnell, however, they remain an all-too-fresh reminder of opportunities squandered. McConnell became Senate majority leader in 2015, but had it not been for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice Signs Senate Bill 570 Into Law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill will be for new guidelines for law enforcement to follow. It requires officers to be trained on how to respond to people on the autism spectrum, suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s. These individuals will be those who are victim, witness, or suspected of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Idaho State Journal

Crossroads in Idaho politics

It appears that certain politicians seem to be running on the idea that lies are permissible when trying to gain certain government positions. It seems that (Truth), for some reason unknown to normal voters, is trying to be purged from all conversations about anything and everything that used to be socially unacceptable to society as a whole. But lies are now being used to divert sensibility and relevance from political conversations as a distraction from the personal inadequacies of violent, right wing fascists trying to influence hate as a necessary value to have, to hold office.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Florida activist seeks to ban Bible from schools for being too ‘woke’

A complaint has been filed with at least eight school districts in Florida to ban the Bible, arguing that the holy book’s contents fall under topics “prohibited” by a controversial new state law.Florida governor Ron DeSantis last Friday signed new guidelines of the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) or the Stop WOKE Act that had become law last month.The law aims to limit discussions in businesses and schools around Critical Race Theory, which Mr DeSantis called a “pernicious” ideology. The legislation prohibits instruction that suggests members of one race are inherently racist and a person’s...
RELIGION
Kansas Reflector

A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned

Beware the New Big Lie. For the past 18 months, those committed to truth have battled the Big Lie spread by former President Donald Trump that he actually won the 2020 election. But during that time, a New Big Lie has bloomed, one that threatens to undermine our country further. That lie, no less audacious […] The post A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Idaho State Journal

Clearly, some changes have come to the Messenger

Readers most likely have noticed a change in two recent issues of the Messenger. I offer some explanation. Like many other businesses in Custer County the Messenger has been short-staffed for many months. Since Christmas Eve, I’ve been a one-person staff, doing the work that had been done by three employees for the last few years. Adams Publishing Groups has advertised locally, statewide and nationally in an attempt to hire a reporter, sales person and customer service specialist, all to no avail.
CUSTER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

California man with Pocatello ties gets life in prison in Montana deputy's death

TOWNSEND, Montana (AP) — A California man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for his role in the death of a Montana sheriff’s deputy, who prosecutors said was shot by the defendant’s son after being provoked into a high-speed chase. District Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced Lloyd Barrus, to three life terms to be served concurrently after he was found guilty by a jury of accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 2017 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore. ...
TOWNSEND, MT
Idaho State Journal

Friends of Pocatello Animal Shelter to change name, broaden scope amid dispute with city

POCATELLO — The president of Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter said his nonprofit organization plans to change its name and broaden its scope following a dispute with city officials. Kelly Boodry said the new name will be Friends of Pocatello, Chubbuck Animals — or something similar — recognizing that the organization may use its funds for other purposes than just directly supporting the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Boodry explained he...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Support Mike Simpson’s retirement

The primary elections for both parties will occur on May 17th. Both the Republican and Democratic Parties require voters to register with their selected Party. I am a registered Republican and will be voting for candidates associated with the Republican Party. I will not be voting for Mike Simpson to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Survival of our great nation

Every day brings new measures to increase wind and solar as well as electric cars and other vehicles. Right now wind and solar make up about seven percent of our electrical energy production. You see these devices all over the country. Can you imagine what the country will look like when they reach their goal of 100% renewable?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho State Journal

Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch dies

Longtime U.S. senator and former presidential candidate Orrin Hatch of Utah died Saturday at age 88. The news was announced by the Hatch Foundation, which issued the following statement:. "The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch — the Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, former...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy