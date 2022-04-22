Keep Idaho great and taxes low

This is an important election for Idaho regarding the Republican governor nomination, current Governor Brad Little, and Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin. I believe there’s a clear choice for Idahoans. Brad Little has managed Idaho with a steady hand. He listened to experts during the pandemic and used common sense strategies to help Idaho handle the early days of the pandemic. When circumstances changed, he then adjusted guidelines and recommendations accordingly. He has helped keep Idaho fiscally strong with a growing economy. Janice McGeachin has also proven herself. In my opinion, she has proven herself to be a grandstanding politician who consistently does political stunts to gain attention yet does nothing to benefit Idaho. Her wasteful education committee found no evidence that Idaho students were being “indoctrinated.” The only benefit was for McGeachin to be in the news and spend Idaho’s money on a witch hunt. Her wasteful spending grew when she hired a private lawyer to fight transparency regarding her witch hunt, even when advised not to by the AG office. The Legislature would not fund this waste, and her office will run out of money before the end of the financial year. I find the actions of both Little and McGeachin to be compelling. Brad Little deserves four more years of being Idaho’s governor. Janice McGeachin deserves to be voted out for her wasteful, futile attempts at grandstanding, burning up Idahoan taxpayer money and sullying our reputation in the process.My family and I support Brad Little for governor.

IDAHO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO