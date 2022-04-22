11 sustainable cleaning products you can find on Amazon

Amazon sells a lot of cleaning products made out of sustainable materials. Clorox / Cleancult / Eco Lifestyle/ Sheets Laundry Club / Honest Co. / Amazon / Reviewed

This time of year we tend to crack the windows open, wipe the counters with a bit more elbow grease, and clean the nooks and crannies we haven’t paid attention to in months. While a spring clean can be satisfying and productive, it may also be wasteful depending on what products you use.

Are your cleaners in single use plastic bottles? What cleaning tools do you use? Do you throes away paper towels every time you wipe a surface down? This year, swap out your cleaning products for these more sustainable alternatives that will clean just as well and be easier on the planet.

For Earth Day 2022, we’ve compiled a list of the best sustainable cleaning products you can buy on Amazon. These products come highly recommended by Amazon shoppers and may help you save the Earth one wipe at a time.

1. Compostable Cleaning Wipes

These Clorox cleaning wipes are compostable. Clorox / Amazon / Reviewed

Clorox is a well-known cleaning brand, especially when it comes to killing germs. These new compostable cleaning wipes meet the EPA’s Safer Choice certification and will help you cut back on waste. If you find yourself using cleaning wipes often, especially when cleaning up after children or pets, you may notice that they accumulate in your trash bin. Now, you can compost the wipes in your city’s compostable programs—leaving you with less trash and a clean home.

Get the Clorox Compostable Cleaning Wipes from Amazon for $18.84

2. Swedish Dish Cloths

These dish cloths have nearly 40,000 reviews on Amazon. Swedish Wholesale / Amazon / Reviewed

If you haven’t heard of Swedish Dish Cloths, Earth Day is a great time to join the bandwagon. These cloths are part towel and part sponge, making them absorbent, multifunctional, easy to clean and eco friendly. The cloths can be used to clean counters, mop up spills, wash dishes and more. Made from cellulose and cotton, the cloths are soft on all surfaces and can even be composted when you’re done using them. Each one replaces about 17 rolls of paper towels—yes, rolls!

Get the Swedish Dish Cloths from Amazon for $21.99

3. Blueland All-Purpose Cleaner Tablets

Forget bottles—invest in tablets. Blueland / Amazon / Reviewed

An all-purpose cleaner is a household hero, tackling messes in the playroom, the kitchen, the bathroom and beyond. However, every time you buy a bottle of cleaner you’re buying yet another plastic bottle that will probably be tossed or recycled after a single use. Instead, consider Blueland’s tablet system; it’s an easy way to reuse a bottle you already have and still keep your home clean. All you need to do it fill your bottle with clean water and drop the tablet in. Blueland’s formula is child and pet-safe, and the company is Leaping Bunny Cruelty-Free, Vegan, B-Corp Certified, Climate Neutral and USDA Bio-Preferred.

Get the Blueland Foaming Hand Soap Tablet Refills from Amazon for $35.99

4. Cleancult Dishwasher Pods

These biodegradable pods don’t come wrapped in plastic. Cleancult / Amazon / Reviewed

Another easy tablet-type product is Cleancult’s dishwasher pods. While other dishwasher pods use plastic or leave residue, Cleancult’s pods are biodegradable and won’t leave any chemicals or chalky film on your clean dishes. The pods are made without phthalates or dyes, are family safe and are cruelty-free.

Get the Cleancult Dishwasher Pods from Amazon for $14.99

5. Honest Company Conscious Cleaning Clean Vibes Kit

This all-purpose cleaning kit comes with everything you need. Honest Co. / Amazon / Reviewed

If you’re low on cleaning products and need multiple replacements, try this cleaning kit from the Honest Company. The kit comes with a multipurpose cleaner, a bathroom cleaner and a glass cleaner in the form of three tablets and three empty bottles. Once you use up the cleaners, you can order a refill tablet pack and use the sample bottles again and again, which reduces plastic waste and allows you to keep a trustworthy product on hand. Each formula is plant derived and does not contain any phosphates, phthalates, parabens, bleach, ammonia, chlorine or synthetic fragrances.

Get the Honest Company Clean Vibes Kit from Amazon for $34.09

6. Full Circle Detail Cleaning Brush

This sturdy brush can replace some of those paper towels at home. Full Circle / Amazon / Reviewed

Sometimes a tough cleaner isn’t enough, which is where an equally tough detail brush comes in. This home and kitchen detail brush from Full Circle has a scraper on the end of the handle for grime and sticky messes and has bristles on the brush end for scrubbing and cleaning. You can use this brush on sinks, tubs, grout, shower heads and hard-to-get-to edges and corners. The bristles may scrape countertops, so only use this on sturdy materials. The brush has an added perk: it’s top-rack dishwasher safe!

Get the Full Circle Detail Cleaning Brush from Amazon for $8.50

7. Laundry Detergent Sheets

Laundry detergent in sheet form = genius. Sheets Laundry Club / Amazon / Reviewed

Consider yourself lucky if you never had to lug around a large plastic container of laundry detergent. Whether it be from your dorm to the laundromat or up and down several flights of stairs, those plastic bottles are bulky, heavy and hard to store when not in use. Thankfully, there are now detergent sheets that are the opposite: plastic free, small, lightweight, yet just as effective at cleaning your clothes. This pack of sheets from Sheets Laundry Club will last up to 100 washes, and they’re great for travel.

Get the Laundry Detergent Sheets from Amazon for $16.65

8. Reusable Paper Towels

Yes, reusable paper towels are a thing. MioEco / Amazon / Reviewed

Paper towels aren’t entirely eco-friendly (unless you’re using bamboo paper towels or composting them if they don’t come into contact with harsh chemicals). However, you’ll have less waste if you opt for reusable paper towels instead. This 10-pack of reusable paper towels have a GOTS Certification, meaning the fabric used to make them is organic and has not been treated with bleach, formaldehyde or other harmful chemicals. Each paper towel can be washed and reused and is biodegradable, which will replace 130 paper towels each year.

Get the MioEco Organic Reusable Paper Towels from Amazon for $19.95

9. Bamboo Reusable Paper Towels

These paper towels are reusable, but not machine-washable like fabric alternatives. Eco Lifestyle / Amazon / Reviewed

Similar to fabric reusable paper towels are these bamboo paper towels. At less than $4 a roll they’re a realistic alternative to grocery store paper towel brands. Though you won’t toss these towels into the washing machine, each sheet of the bamboo paper towels can be hand washed in cold water up to 80 times. They are an easy first step to a more sustainable cleaning routine. Plus, you can compost them after use as long as they don’t have harmful chemicals on them.

Get the Bamboo Reusable Paper Towels from Amazon for $3.99

10. Dr. Bronner's Biodegradable Cleaner

Make your own cleaner with this Dr. Bronner’s solution. Dr. Bronner's / Amazon / Reviewed

A concentrate cleaner is a jack of all trades; you can make different cleaning products with different ratios of the cleaner mixed with water, and in tough cases you can use the cleaner straight on a mess. Dr. Bronner’s Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner is fit to clean floors, laundry, dishes, furniture and even cars while still being gentle on skin, so you don’t need to wear gloves to clean. Dr. Bronner’s is also a Certified B-Corp and does not test on animals, if those are important ethical standards to you.

Get the Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner from Amazon for $13.75

11. Wooden Dish Brush and Eco Sponge

This eco-friendly sponge makes a great Earth-friendly alternative. Agile / Amazon / Reviewed

Most sponges are made of plastic, and they tend to get moldy and stinky after a handful of washes. I made the switch to a wooden dish brush years ago, and I love that my dishwashing routine is clean and odor-free. One of the best parts about a wooden dish brush—other than the lack of plastic—is that the brush heads can be replaced once the bristles wear down. Most brush heads can even be composted. This brush set comes with an eco sponge made from a loofah plant, which is also totally compostable.

Get the Wooden Dish Brush and Eco Sponge from Amazon for $12.49

