UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at EE and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Asda (again). Read on for more information.It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first launched, yet we’re all still here, struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. Let’s hope the momentum continues as...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO