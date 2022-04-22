Twitter is testing a CC button for captions on videos

You know what, I’m into it. Let’s go full, unkempt beard for this one. The Gen-Xers are online and they are posting Radiohead on main. It did fill me with nostalgia to see Twitter co-founder, former CEO, and newly-minted “Block Head” Jack Dorsey post Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place” (he linked to niche music service Tidal, which is owned by Block) like he was setting an early-2000s AIM status about soon-to-be-Twitter-owner Elon Musk, who is one of the site’s more prolific users. Musk is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, which make cars and rockets, respectively. He also founded a company, Neuralink, to implant devices in people’s heads.
