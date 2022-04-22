ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

After trade, Saints look to draft offensive playmakers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hK9Nm_0fHGvZ8X00
Quarterback Matt Corral passes during a drill at the Mississippi football pro day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

16, 19. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-8)

LAST SEASON: New Orleans opened 5-2 in the first season that Jameis Winston took over for franchise all-time leading passer Drew Brees. But Winston’s season ended with a knee injury in his seventh game. New Orleans lost four straight with Trevor Siemian filling in as the starter before rallying back into contention when Taysom Hill returned from injury and took over. Ultimately, the Saints were eliminated on the last day of the season by San Francisco’s dramatic comeback at the Los Angeles Rams. The winning record came despite having to start four QBs in all and despite top receiver Michael Thomas missing the entire season because of his ankle injury. But long-time coach Sean Payton decided to retire after the season and was replaced by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, whose unit performed well during the past half decade and was the strength of the team, especially the past two seasons.

FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Traded their 18th overall draft pick, a 2023 first-rounder and several current and future later-round picks to the Eagles for picks 16 and 19 and 194 (sixth round). Released K Brett Maher and QB Blake Bortles. Lost LT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams, QB Trevor Siemian, WR Ty Montgomery and TE Garrett Griffin. Signed S Marcus Maye; DTs Kentavius Street and Jaleel Johnson; QB Andy Dalton; TE J.P. Holt; S Daniel Sorensen; and DE Taco Charlton. S Malcolm Jenkins retired.

THEY NEED: LT, WR, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: DT, Edge rusher, LB, K, P.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett; Mississippi QB Matt Corral; Ohio State WR Chris Olave; Alabama WR Jameson Williams; Arkansas WR Treylon Burks; Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning.

OUTLOOK: GM Mickey Loomis and Allen brought back Winston, added Dalton as his backup and asked Hill to become a full-time tight end. But Winston’s two-year deal is really just guaranteed for one year, so the Saints could draft a QB in the first round — and could move up to do so by exchanging their two mid-round choices for one higher pick. If they can’t work out a deal for the QB they want, they’d have three picks in the top 49 to try to bring in players who could contribute right away. The Saints have retained numerous core players from four straight playoff seasons between 2017 and 2020. So, bringing in a left tackle and receiver with two first-round picks could bolster Allen’s chances for winning right away. That’s something he’ll have a sense of urgency to do after going 8-28 in his first head coaching job with the Raiders from 2012-14.

___

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

49ers’s asking price for Deebo Samuel revealed

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Johnny Manziel Throws Touchdown Pass: NFL World Reacts

It’s 2022 and Johnny Manziel is throwing touchdown passes to Terrell Owens. The former Cleveland Browns first round NFL Draft pick is playing in the Fan Controlled Football League. He’s on the same team as Owens. Saturday night, Manziel found Owens for a touchdown pass in the league.
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Rams#American Football#Eagles#Wr#De Taco Charlton
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 WRs the Colts should consider drafting on Day 2

The Indianapolis Colts are less than a week away from the 2022 NFL draft where it is likely they come away with a new addition to the wide receiver room. While both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have remained bullish on developing the talent currently in the room, there is too much value to be had during the draft at the position to pass up an opportunity on Day 2.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Former First Round Pick to Seattle

With the NFL Draft just days away, there is no shortage of conjecture of what the Green Bay Packers will do. With four picks in the top 60, there is a plethora of trade rumors and speculation over who the Packers will draft. Obviously, with the trade of Davante Adams earlier this offseason, many expect the Packers to be targeting a wide receiver early. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed that several trades could occur around the NFL on Draft Day. One of them involving the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks involved Jordan Love and the Packers moving up to the ninth overall selection.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
Yardbarker

This Trade with Patriots Gives Packers First Round Wide Receiver, Move Up in Draft

The Green Bay Packers have the 22nd and 28th overall picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. With two picks in the first round, many expect the Packers to address the wide receiver position. Some analysts predict Green Bay may even select two wide receivers in the first round, which would be quite extraordinary. Still some believe the Packers may trade one of their first round picks for a veteran wide receiver or to move up in the draft. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a trade that would do both.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

What a Vikings Trade with Saints Would Look Like

The New Orleans Saints may need to leapfrog the draft board to secure a quarterback of the future, and the Minnesota Vikings are a reasonable dance partner. Momentum for the Vikings trading back has accumulated amid the last two weeks, featuring about four teams that could be in the mix. The Saints are one of them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

870K+
Followers
422K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy