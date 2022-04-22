ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

16-year-old arrested in Stowe Township shooting

By Madeline Bartos
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEnw3_0fHGvK8s00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLMxV_0fHGvK8s00
Stowe Township, McKees Rocks Leaders Seek Answers To Gun Violence 02:37

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting another boy in Stowe Township.

A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after first responders found him shot in the area of Ninth Street and Gordon Alley last Wednesday. The teenager and his brother were walking down the street when a group started shooting at them.

(Photo: KDKA)

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his shoulder but survived, police said.

Early Friday morning, police executed a search warrant at a home on Marwood Avenue. Police said officers found the 16-year-old suspect along with three guns, two bricks of suspected heroin, 14 grams of crack cocaine and $2,600 in cash.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment of another person and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Comments / 4

Related
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Mckees Rocks, PA
Mckees Rocks, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Sources Paint Picture Of What Led Up To Deadly Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators are left to pick up the pieces and reconstruct the event in an effort to find the shooters. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told Your Day Pittsburgh on Tuesday that investigators are working around the clock. “Our detectives are working non-stop, talking to people, reviewing video, doing everything they can do to piece everything that happened together and ultimately bring those responsible to justice,” he said. With the help of police sources, KDKA has put together...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Gun Violence#Heroin#Kdka Tv News Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

PA Couple Found Dead On Kitchen Floor Easter Sunday

A York County couple was found dead on their kitchen floor by a relative early Easter Sunday, authorities said. Judith A. Snyder, 66, and James E. Miller, 76, appeared to be in distress when they were spotted through a window of the S. Pine Street home in Red Lion by a relative around 8:30 a.m., PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy