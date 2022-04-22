ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chargers looking to address needs on lines going into draft

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qk8J_0fHGuzzw00
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Even though general manager Tom Telesco made considerable upgrades to the line last year — including the selection of Rashawn Slater with the 13th overall pick — the Bolts still have question marks at right tackle and right guard. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

17. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-8)

LAST SEASON: The Chargers won four of their first five games under first-year coach Brandon Staley, but won consecutive games only once after their bye week in mid-October. They missed the playoffs for the third straight season after dropping three of their final four games, including the season finale in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Justin Herbert was second in the league in passing yards (5,014) and third with 38 touchdown passes en route to making the Pro Bowl for the first time. Los Angeles struggled on defense. It allowed 27 points per game, which tied for third worst in the league. The Chargers were also near the bottom in run defense and third-down conversions. General manager Tom Telesco sent two draft picks to the Chicago Bears for premier edge rusher Khalil Mack, and signed cornerback J.C. Jackson.

FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Acquired Mack from Chicago. Lost DT Justin Jones, LB Kyzir White, LB Uchenna Nwosu, LB Kyler Fackrell, OL Scott Quessenberry, TE Stephen Anderson. Signed CB J.C. Jackson, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT Austin Johnson, TE Gerald Everett, LB Troy Reeder, P JK Scott, LS Josh Harris, WR DeAndre Carter. Re-signed WR Mike Williams, K Dustin Hopkins, QB Chase Daniel, OT Storm Norton, DT Christian Covington.

THEY NEED: OL, LB, DT, RB, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, Edge rusher, K.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning; Georgia DT Jordan Davis.

OUTLOOK: As much as Telesco likes to publicly eschew the benefits of having a quarterback on a rookie contract, he showed otherwise during the first week of free agency by re-signing Williams, trading to get Mack and signing Jackson to one of the top contracts for an unrestricted free agent. The Chargers have 10 selections, with their biggest needs being to upgrade the right side of the offensive line as well as building depth in the secondary, defensive tackle and linebacker.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Former Buffalo Bills Quarterback Passes Away

The Buffalo Bills have a well-known football history. Most of that history is in the '90s, with the likes of Jim Kelly at quarterback. Even now, a new generation of Buffalo Bills fans and NFL fans will think of Josh Allen when they imagine great Bills quarterbacks. But over 50...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Many Bills Players Pick New Jersey Numbers

The Buffalo Bills have most of the roster set for the 2022 season, which is still four-plus months away. Free agency has wined down and the only major roster moves left is the NFL Draft next weekend and rookie free agents. The Bills were extremely busy in free agency. General...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyler Fackrell
Person
Tom Telesco
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Exploring Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots might make another change to their receiving corps fairly soon. Earlier this month, the Patriots acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. That acquisition has pushed N’Keal Harry further down the depth chart. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo recently spoke to Harry’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Bears#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Cb#Wr#Qb Chase Daniel#Ot Storm Norton#Dt Christian Covington#Rb S
NBC Sports

Sam Tevi visits Cowboys

Offensive tackle Sam Tevi had a free agent visit with the Cowboys this week. He is a Dallas-Fort Worth native. Tevi played out his rookie contract with the Chargers, becoming a free agent and signing with the Colts. He tore his ACL in late August. The Chargers made Tevi a...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Bills Make Sneaky Signing On Thursday

The NFL Draft has been the pain focus of the Buffalo Bills the last two or three weeks, but that does not mean that general manager Brando Beane has been neglecting the free agent market during that timeframe. The Bills are likely looking to add depth to cornerback, wide receiver...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Bills sign former Titans right tackle David Quessenberry

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have signed another starter from the 2021 Tennessee Titans offensive line. David Quessenberry joins the Bills on a one-year contract, signing with the team on Thursday. A former sixth-round pick in 2013 [Houston], Quessenberry started at right tackle last season for...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 targets not named Deebo Samuel KC can add for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are not likely to get Deebo Samuel, so if they want to get Patrick Mahomes another wide receiver, they must turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft. With the 2022 NFL Draft only a few days away, the Kansas City Chiefs will have plenty of opportunities to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes a wide receiver without giving up the farm for a player like Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
420K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy