The Outdoor Retailer shows are returning to Utah after spending a few years in Colorado. From a logistics perspective, having these events back in Utah makes sense. Salt Lake City is closer to outdoor activities than Denver; it doesn’t matter if its climbing or hiking during the summer or skiing in the winter — you can be on a wall, trail, or snow in less than 45 minutes. Salt Lake City is closer to an airport and is located at the intersection of two of the busiest Interstate Highways in the west.

