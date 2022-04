"At the end of the day, Boston's just better." Four games into the 2022 NBA Playoffs, it’s clear the Celtics’ strong finish to the regular season was no fluke. Boston put the stamp on its notice to the league Monday night by completing a sweep of Kevin Durant, arch-nemesis Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team in either conference to move on to the semifinal round.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO